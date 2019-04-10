Martinique crush TT handball team 55-9

TT’s team handball men’s suffered another heavy defeat at the inaugural North America and Caribbean (NAC) Emerging Nations Championships, in the Dominican Republic, yesterday, losing 55-9 to Martinque.

The result meant TT would finish bottom of the three-team group, having been defeated in both matches, starting against Mexico by a demoralising 44-11 score-line on Monday.

Sherwin Jackson and Stephawn Solomon both scored three items from five attempts each, while Isaiah Taitt (2/6), and captain Derice Biggart (1/6), scored the remaining goals.

While Marinique amassed 72 shots overall to TT’s 32, they also enjoyed a far more efficient scoring ratio, with 76 per cent of shots converted to TT’s 28 per cent.

The French territory also had 11 of their 14 players on the score sheet, with Tayrick Mathurin (9/11), Dylan Marsillon (8/12) and Steeve Tramma (6/7) leading the strike.

TT, having confirmed its bottom place finish in the group, with play the third place team in Group D for the first 9-12 placement match on Thursday.

Puerto Rico defeated Dominica 51-19 in yesterday’s early match, while Haiti’s clash with St Kitts and Nevis, and Cuba’s meeting with Barbados concluded after press time.

Today, Mexico and Martinique will play each other. The winner will have an easier berth toward the final as they will play the runners-up in Group D.

The tournament will conclude on Sunday.