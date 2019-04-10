Lee, Wiggins out front on first day Republic Bank Junior Open –

TT’s Jada Charles competes yesterday, at the Repulic Bank Caribbean Junior Open Golf Championships, St Andrew’s Golf Club, Moka.

YEJI Lee of TT and Barbadian Xzavier Wiggins showed strong performances on the opening day of the Republic Bank Caribbean Junior Open at St Andrews Golf Course in Moka, yesterday.

The tournament was started by the Prime Minister who hit a brilliant tee shot down the middle of the first fairway.

Twelve foreign juniors are among the field of 68 competing in the various categories.

In the girls 18 and under, Lee shot the best round overall with a brilliant 73, which was good enough for a 16-stroke lead over countrywoman Sarah Ramphal who shot 89. Tobago’s Krista Kent shot 105 with St Lucia’s Lisa Daniel on 110.

In the boys 18 and Under age group, the leader is Wiggins, who shot a fine 76 to take a 17-stroke lead over Trinidadian Brandon Matabadal and Tobagonian Liam Perreira, who both shot 93.

Tobago’s Reyaz Rambarran is one stroke further back on 94 and St Lucian players Joseph Rayshorn and Samuel Richelieu are both on 95.

In the boys 14 to 15 age group, as expected co-favourites Chris Richards Junior and Zico Correia, both of TT, lead the way both shooting 76. Jean-Marc Chevrotiere of TT is in third place shooting an 82 with countryman Dravid Bhim a further stroke behind with 83.

In the girls 14 to 15 age group, Barbadian Emily Odwin shot a 85 and has a commanding 17-stroke lead on second placed Azariah Joseph (TT) who shot 102. Jada Charles of TT shot 111 with St Lucia’s Celina Lubin on 114.

The boys 13 and Under is led by Jerseem Boodram (TT) who shot an 87 to lead by two strokes over Ethan Hill (TT). In third place on 96 is Barbadian Quinton Heljenjenk with TT’s Aiden Ali in fourth on 97.

The girls 13 and Under is led by Chloe Ajodha (TT) who shot 94 and Faatimah Emamalie (TT) is in second after shooting 105.

Speaking with the media, Vijai Ragoonanan, general manager of risk management at Republic Bank, said the bank wants to see the growth of youngsters. “We have been doing this mainly because of our interest in development of youth in the nation. Republic has a Power to Make a Difference Programme, which this is part of, and it facilitates development of youth in sport and culture.”

Ragoonanan is optimistic that this tournament will help develop golf talent. “We hope that from this Caribbean tournament that people can emerge who will represent the Caribbean on a world stage, hopefully from TT as well.”

The tournament continues today and ends tomorrow.