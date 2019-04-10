Into bin for law

THE EDITOR: Surprise, surprise! The wealth bill has been passed with the support of the UNC. But what will this legislation really achieve? In my opinion it will not halt the corruption in our politics or among the already unexplained wealthy citizens of the upper classes.

This legislation seems to be solely directed at ordinary citizens who may have acquired unexplained wealth. In the long run, the law will be thrown into the waste bin among the pile of quickly produced, unenforceable paper laws.

This legislation seems to be hastily produced to act as a barrier to investigations into the financial affairs of those in authority who have acquired unexplained wealth.

GA MARQUES via e-mail