Govt, Opposition take credit Unexplained Wealth Bill passed

GOVERNMENT and the Opposition yesterday took credit for the passage of the Civil Asset Recovery and Management and Unexplained Wealth Bill 2019.

The bill was passed in the House of Representatives on Monday night.

All 34 MPs (Government and Opposition) who were in the House, including the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader, voted for the legislation.

National Security Minister Stuart Young said, “We are satisfied that citizens can be comforted that this bill is an important piece of legislation in the Government’s fight against crime.”

Young, who is also Communications Minister, added, “We believe it is pivotal in pursuing those who profit from the proceeds of crime and bringing them to justice.”

A statement from the Communications Ministry said Government worked all weekend to ensure the bill balanced the rights of citizens and tackled organised crime.

The ministry said the bill allowed specific agencies to have greater teeth in criminal investigations into identified serious crimes such as racketeering, counterfeiting, trafficking in stolen goods, murder, tax crimes, extortion, insider trading and market manipulation.

In a tweet, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said Government made seven amendments to the legislation and agreed to five proposed by the Opposition.

“Landmark legislation that was long overdue. Only this PNM Government can do this,” Imbert declared.

Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the Opposition always supported any legislation which allowed law enforcement to combat the criminal element and go after ill-gotten gains.

But she added the Opposition would not support legislation that compromised the rights of citizens, undermined the rule of law and gave law enforcement the ability to target innocent citizens and unlawfully take away their property.

Persad-Bissessar said the Opposition convinced the Government to amend the legislation to give the Comptroller of Customs, Police Commissioner or any officer above the rank of inspector the power to begin proceedings under the bill.

Previously that power was granted to any police or customs officer.

Persad-Bissessar concluded that TT was better off with the legislation, which struck the right balance between the citizen and the State.

Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) leader David Abdulah said the MSJ had been calling for the legislation to combat the scourge of white-collar crime, but added the MSJ would have to study the amendments to the bill.

The TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce praised the Government and Opposition’s maturity in passing the bill, saying while it had not reviewed the bill’s amendments, it was certain they would ensure that the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens were not indiscriminately affected on on the basis of mere suspicion. The Chamber noted the bill still had to be debated in the Senate and said it would monitor those developments.

The Sangre Grande Chamber of Commerce (SGCC) expected the bill and its amendments would conform to the country’s laws and be in the best interests of citizens.

The SGCC said it would undertake a drive to educate its members about the particulars of the legislation.