Father crushed to death by machine at work

A Marabella father died after he was crushed by a machine at his job in Chaguanas on Tuesday afternoon.

Dead is father of one Miklos Thomas, 28, of Marabella.

Policesaid at about 3.30pm Thomas, an information technician operator, was at his workplace at Diversified Ltd on Factory Road when the accident occurred.

The company, which manufactures and exports bottles nationally and regionally, is yet to issue a statement.

Police reports said Thomas was inspecting a machine when he was pinned in the machine and crushed to his death.

In an interview today with Newsday, Thomas’s brother Jason Quamina said the family is in shock and struggling to cope with Thomas's sudden death .

Thomas's five-year-old son Anthony, he said, has been asking relatives when his father would return home.

“He knows his dad goes to work and returns home every time. He still thinks that his father will walk through the front door. It is really sad.”

Quamina said his nephew is aware that his father is dead but keeps asking questions which continue to break their hearts. He is asking where his daddy is and “When is Daddy going to come home?”

Quamina said, "They were very close. This is going to be very hard for him. He is just a child.” When his brother was not working, he was with his family at home.

When Newsday contacted the company for a comment, an official at the human resource department said the company was unable to divulge any information at this time.

Senior police at the Chaguanas station said an investigation has been launched.