CWI to announce changes tomorrow

CRICKET WEST Indies (CWI) president Ricky Skerritt will be holding his first media conference, since he was elected on March 24, at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua tomorrow (THURSDAY).

The media conference, which is set to begin at 9.30 am, will include CWI CEO Johnny Grave and director of cricket Jimmy Adams, who will “engage the media regarding CWI’s policies including selection of the West Indies teams”.

According to a release issued by CWI yesterday, the media conference will be live-streamed via www.windiescricket.com.

It is widely expected that the media conference will deal with the position of men’s team coach, which is currently held by Englishman Richard Pybus, and the selection panel, comprising chairman Courtney Browne, Eldine Baptiste, Lockhart Sebastien and Travis Dowlin.