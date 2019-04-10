Crown Point residents protest ANR airport expansion

Crown Point and Bon Accord residents protest for more information on the ANR Robinson International Airport expansion project on March 28. Residents again protested today at the Division of Tourism, Transportation and Culture. FILE PHOTO

Just days after meeting with National Infrastructure Development Co Ltd officials (Nidco) about the proposed expansion of the ANR Robinson International Airport, about 30 residents of Crown Point and neighbouring communities staged a protest today at the Division of Tourism, Transportation and Culture, Sangster's Hill, demanding more information about the project.

Nidco officials had given the residents six months to vacate their premises to make way for the project, which is expected to begin in November. As of 1.30 pm, THA assemblyman Clarence Jacob, who represents the Canaan/Bon Accord, was not at the site of the protest to lend solidarity with the distressed residents. He had expressed his concerns during a consultation Nidco had last Friday at Rovanel's Resort, Crown Point.

Story will be updated later.