Central clinch Flow Girls T20 title

CENTRAL clinched the Flow Secondary Schools Cricket League Girls T20 title against South at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

Batting first South posted a competitive 110 for nine with Shalini Samaroo top scoring with 32. Hema Mahabir and Kiera Ruben were the best bowlers taking 2/10 in two overs and 2/18 in three overs respectively.

Shenelle Sawh led from the front guiding Central to 112/6 in 19.1 overs to seal the title. Dinaba Joseph tried her best to restrict the Central batters but her spell of 2/19 was not enough. Sawh won the best batter and player of the match awards, while Mahabir was the best bowler.

In the semifinals South got the better of Tobago by 19 runs and Central eased past North by 111 runs. In a shortened 15-over contest South posted 91/6 with Joseph scoring 38 not out and Kyla Grant grabbing 1/13 for Tobago. A Baynes struck 12, but Tobago could only get to 72/8 off 15 overs with Samaroo snatching 3/20.

Central were in a destructive mood scoring a massive 178/3 in 20 overs batting first against North. Sawh led the way again for Central with a top knock of 51 and April Ramoutar contributed 33. Gabrielle Doopan was the best bowler for North taking 2/33. In response, North were skittled out for 67 in 19.2 overs with Daylia Alexander finishing with 2/4.