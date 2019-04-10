Calypso Rose to premiere Young Boy video at Coachella

Calypso Rose gives a spirited performance at Dimanche Gras, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on Carnival Sunday. PHOTO BY JEFF MAYERS

Calypso Rose (Linda Mc Cartha Sandy-Lewis) is set to make her debut at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival that takes place at Indio Empire Polo Club in California this weekend.

Rose will perform on the first of the three-night festival, starting on Friday, and share stage with a host of other artistes including Janelle Monae, Rufus Du Sol, Blackpink and Kacey Musgraves.

Rose’s impending performance and release of her music video for her latest composition Young Boy, was highlighted in Billboard magazine yesterday (Wednesday).

It is a collaboration with soca star Machel Montano, with additional lyrics by Drew Gonzalves of Toronto-based Caribbean band Kobo Town and St. Vincent's Skinny Fabulous (Gamal Doyle).

The story by Patricia Meschino spoke of Rose being a 78-year-old Caribbean trailblazer who will be making history as the first calypsonian to perform at the Coachella Gig.

Meschino quoted Rose as saying: “Last year, I did a show in France and a 19-year old boy jumped on stage, started dancing and he said 'Grandma, I want to marry you,'" laughs Rose. "I thought, I have to bring back Young Boy.”

Montano is expected to join Rose on stage at Coachella to perform the song. For him, according to Billboard, he said: “For the Calypso genre to survive this long, for Coachella to recognize and give respect to the music created in Trinidad and Tobago, it's like putting a flag down on the moon.”