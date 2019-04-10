Bequia Beach Hotel – The quintessential Caribbean

Travel back in time to the authentic Caribbean! Bequia (pronounced Beck-Way) is the largest of the 32 Grenadines islands that make up St. Vincent & the Grenadines. Escape from chain restaurants, high rise hotels, and crowded beaches in Bequia. "What makes Bequia magical and exclusive is its small size and off the beaten track lifestyle reminiscent of the Caribbean of yesteryear," says owner, Bengt Mortstedt. "It is not for mass tourism and remains a well-kept secret."

Warm smiles and a refreshing drink welcome you to an island time hasn’t spoiled. Bequia Beach Hotel combines five-star exclusive Caribbean luxury with an understated sophistication and colonial charm. Generous, well-appointed rooms, suites, cottages and private villas await you at this world-class family-run resort, with the golden sand of Friendship Bay beach right at your feet. Pineapple and palm-motif cushions strewn on sofas compliment a soothing color scheme never straying from olive, mahogany and bamboo in Garden cottages complete with Adirondack chairs, and balcony suites that overlook the beach — accessed with things called keys, nothing as corporate as a swipe card.

Relax on a plush beach lounger soothed by the sound of gently rolling surf and palms swaying overhead with one of the best rum punches in hand in the Caribbean. Put down your phone and read a book found in the hotel’s extensive library and recline by the grand swimming pool before your spa treatment. More active guests can embark on one of eight recommended hikes, go on a biking tour, paddle board or kayak in Friendship Bay, or enjoy table tennis, volleyball or croquet in the hotel’s lush gardens. Bequia Beach Hotel also offers complimentary sunrise yoga classes twice weekly; various non-motorized water sports and snorkeling are available - on the reef just offshore. The hotel hosts multiple themed music nights each week where you can truly let your hair down as you dance barefoot in the sand to the tunes of a local reggae band filling the crisp Caribbean air. Whatever puts you in ultimate vacation mode– Bequia Beach Hotel has something for you.

Explore the island and hop on a ‘dollar bus’ from the main road. With windows bulging outwards from the sheer bass boom of the reggae, the bus races through hamlets of pink-icing bungalows, others custard-yellow, mauve and baby-blue, jarring beautifully with the branches of busty mangoes and breadfruit like lime-green tennis balls.

Head into the island’s capital, Port Elizabeth, a grid of clapboard facades in all the tones of a nail parlor, with a gorgeous Anglican church with chickens strutting on the fence. You’ll find yourself returning again and again to the fruit and vegetable market for soursops— pippy and sloppy and so utterly irresistible; not to mention the sweetest mangoes you’ll ever taste. Artisans also display their work in the harbor – from intricately woven bags, handmade jewelry, model boats, and more – you’re guaranteed to find a piece of Bequia to take home with you, if not etched in your heart and mind.

Rare in the hotel industry, Bequia Beach Hotel boasts their own 35m Super Yacht, ‘Star of the Sea’. Accommodating 12 guests in six luxurious en-suite cabins with a crew of six including a private chef & two stewards. Charter Star of the Sea for day trips to the star-studded island of Mustique or cruise longer for a complete Grenadine experience for the whole family. Snorkel in the Tobago Cays, golf in Canouan, wind or kite surf in Union, or explore one of the many private resort islands. "I want my guests to get the feel of this destination by exploring the surrounding waters and the nearby islands," Mortstedt says.

The staff at Bequia Beach Hotel are like a big family, and their guests are the center of attention. The aim is to exceed guest expectations – and that’s perhaps why they keep returning over and over again.

Please join us for a fun-filled Easter Regatta weekend April 18 – April 22.

