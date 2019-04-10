Bandit steals cash, bottle of Johnnie Walker

St Joseph police are on the hunt for a man who robbed a recreation club in St Augustine last night.

Police said the man entered the A and R Recreation Club at around 8.40 pm and ordered the workers and patrons at the bar to "get on the ground."

The bandit kicked one man in the face and took a gold bera, a Huawei cell phone and wallet containing US $500 and TT$400.

He also stole a Blu cell phone from another customer, $8000 from the cash register and a bottle of Johnnie Walker.

He ran away from the bar.

Police are investigating.