Bandit steals cash, bottle of Johnnie Walker
St Joseph police are on the hunt for a man who robbed a recreation club in St Augustine last night.
Police said the man entered the A and R Recreation Club at around 8.40 pm and ordered the workers and patrons at the bar to "get on the ground."
The bandit kicked one man in the face and took a gold bera, a Huawei cell phone and wallet containing US $500 and TT$400.
He also stole a Blu cell phone from another customer, $8000 from the cash register and a bottle of Johnnie Walker.
He ran away from the bar.
Police are investigating.
