AG: Blacklisting is real

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi rejected suggestions that TT will not be blacklisted if the Non-Profit Organisations (NPO) Bill 2019 is not passed by Parliament. Al-Rawi also said NPOs have nothing to fear if they are placed on a register as the legislation proposes.

As he concluded debate on the bill in the Senate on Tuesday night, Al-Rawi dismissed an earlier statement by Independent senator Sophia Chote SC.

"I will say now categorically and in direct opposition to what Senator Chote has said, she is wrong."

Contrary to other senators claims about being ambushed by the bill, Al-Rawi reminded them they were well aware of the reality of TT being blacklisted for the last eight months. He observed, " eight months in a parliamentary cycle is a long time."

He further reminded senators that TT's fourth round mutual evaluation began in 2014. On April 23, Al-Rawi disclosed that TT will be assessed by a joint group of assessors from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). He said TT has until May and June to ensure it is compliant with Caribbean FATF (CFATF) and FATF requirements, respectively.

Al-Rawi said TT is in the unenviable position to be the first county to undergo fourth round mutual evaluation by FATF. All the other 190 countries in the FATF pot, Al-Rawi continued, are looking to see "which country is crazy enough not to meet obligations for the first time."