Young wants no bail for illegal firearms

National Security Minister Stuart Young, right, and Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi in Parliament on Monday. Young recommends leglisation for no bail for illegal firearms offences. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

National Security Minister Stuart Young hopes to bring three pieces of legislation to the Parliament to aid in the fight against crime and illegal firearms, among them no bail for people found with illegal firearms.

He also said the ministry estimated there were 9,000 illegal firearms in TT. He called for the public's support as well as support from the Opposition.

Young made the statement today at a press conference at ministry’s office, Temple Court, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain.

Updates to come on this story.