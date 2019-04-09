Williamsville teen girl missing
THE TTPS yesterday said that Williamsville teen Shania Ramjitsingh has been reported missing and the police are seeking the public’s “urgent assistance” in locating her.
According to a TTPS release, Shania Ramjitsingh, 17, of Brothers Settlement was last seen by her sister at 5.30 pm on Saturday, at a mini-mart near their home.
She was later reported missing on the same date, to the Princes Town Police Station, by her father.
Shania is of East Indian descent, 5 feet 4 inches tall, slim built with a brown complexion and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a pink top and burgundy shorts.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this missing teen is asked to contact police at 999, 911, 800-TIPS or any police station or text/WhatsApp 482-GARY (4279).
