Williamsville teen girl missing

MISSING: Shania Ramjitsingh, 17.

THE TTPS yesterday said that Williamsville teen Shania Ramjitsingh has been reported missing and the police are seeking the public’s “urgent assistance” in locating her.

According to a TTPS release, Shania Ramjitsingh, 17, of Brothers Settlement was last seen by her sister at 5.30 pm on Saturday, at a mini-mart near their home.

She was later reported missing on the same date, to the Princes Town Police Station, by her father.

Shania is of East Indian descent, 5 feet 4 inches tall, slim built with a brown complexion and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a pink top and burgundy shorts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this missing teen is asked to contact police at 999, 911, 800-TIPS or any police station or text/WhatsApp 482-GARY (4279).