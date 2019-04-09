Williams: Youngsters need CPL chance Former WI keeper agrees with Skerritt’s plans

David Williams

FORMER West Indies wicketkeeper David Williams is in full support of the ideas outlined by newly-elected Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Ricky Skerritt, including plans to improve the popular Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament.

Skerritt and his vice-president Dr Kishore Shallow have outlined a number of initiatives they want to carry out since being elected at the CWI elections on March 24 in Jamaica. Their plans include the hiring of a regional coach to replace interim West Indies coach Richard Pybus and the revamping of both the High Performance Centre and the CPL.

Williams had 40 catches and two stumpings in 11 Test matches from 1992 to 1998, along with 35 catches and ten stumpings in 36 One Day International matches from 1988 to 1997. Williams agrees with the statement by Skerritt to make changes to the CPL.

In an interview with cricket website Cricbuzz recently, Skerritt said he wants to have a discussion with CPL officials to discuss the tournament.

“At the CPL games, there are thou­sands of young fans hav­ing a tremen­dous par­ty, but that’s not enough to bring crick­et’s pop­u­lar­i­ty back,” Sker­ritt said.

The new president said more young people need to get involved. “Young peo­ple here have more role mod­els in foot­ball than crick­et to­day. We need to cre­ate an en­vi­ron­ment where young­sters are play­ing crick­et and there­fore aren’t just par­ty­ing in the stands with­out hav­ing a rea­son­able idea of what’s tak­ing place on the field.”

The former wicketkeeper suggested that more young players get the opportunity to play.

Williams said, “The tournament is good, the CPL is good. (If) you look at the crowds most of the games are sold out and with the foreign players it is good. What I would like to see though is some of our younger players get more opportunities just like how India (Indian Premier League) does it. We should have a format where the younger guys should be able to at least play. You should at least play two of our Under-19 or Under-23 guys to get their level of cricket up.”

Since the tournament began in 2013 the six franchises all include a number of regional youth players, but the youngsters spent a lot of time on the bench last year as each team were allowed to field five international players in the starting line up. Most of the top regional T20 cricketers, who have made a name for themselves, are now in the second half of their careers or in the twilight of their careers. T20 stars Chris Gayle (39), Dwayne Bravo (35), Kieron Pollard (31), Sunil Narine (30) and Andre Russell (30) are all in their thirties.

“The Chris Gayles and others are doing extremely well, but those guys are going down in age so we need to start to put structures in place just like the High Performance Centre to get these guys ready for when you throw them in the hot water. It does not make sense you pick them and they are on the bench and they never get the opportunity,” Williams said.

Williams understands teams want to field their strongest team in a competitive CPL tournament but, it should be mandatory that you have young players in the line-up. Williams used the example of 19-year-old former TT and West Indies youth cricketer Kirstan Kallicharan who did not get to play during the 2018 CPL with Jamaica Tallawahs.