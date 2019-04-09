Udecott: Bridge won’t damage Red House

Bridge under construction from the Red House to Cabildo Chambers.

Udecott has claimed the link bridge being built between the Red House and Cabildo Chambers was above board and had received all approvals. The statement, issued on Monday, came after Newsday’s recent story, Red House run around, that lamented a lack of any updates on the project.

Newsday had also recently reported the National Trust saying a piece of the balustrade of the historic building would have to be removed to accommodate the bridge.

Udecott responded, “The drawings illustrate that the bridge link abuts the Red House, but will not structurally intrude on the Red House.”

Newsday had also reported our own observations that the bridge seemed to be too low for certain types of traffic especially container trucks and Carnival music trucks. Udecott denied the bridge link would be too low, saying, “Vehicles will be afforded unencumbered access/passage when the bridge link is completed.”

Udecott said the bridge link was not an afterthought. “Linking services and parliamentary staff located at the Cabildo Chambers were key elements to ensuring all tenets facilitating full operations and functionality of a modern and efficiently run Parliament took front burner precedence.”

Udecott said the Prime Minister on a Red House tour in December 2017 had told reporters the two buildings would be linked, and added the link would give connectivity to staff between the buildings.

“It will also serve to be the conduit to connect the mechanical, electrical and plumbing services located at Cabildo Chambers to the Red House.

“The services required for the full functionality of the Red House such as air conditioning, fire suppression, media etcetera are sourced from Cabildo Chambers.”

Udecott in conclusion said the bridge had been approved by the Town and Country Planning Division, Ministry of Works and Transport, and City Engineers Department of the Port of Spain City Corporation.