Trini held in US for terrorist plot

Rondell Henry

Trinidad-born Rondell Henry, who is living in Maryland in the United States, has been arrested in connection with plotting to mow down pedestrians in Washington DC.

The attack was supposed to have taken place at a dining and shopping destination in Washington with a stolen U-Haul truck in an ISIS-inspired attack. TT has one of the highest per capita ISIS recruitment in the world.

It was reported in USA Today, that Henry, a 28-year-old computer engineer, quit his job last month, stole a U-Haul van he spotted on the highway and started driving through the Washington suburbs looking for places where he could run down crowds of people. None of the places he visited prior was good enough and he eventually parked at a tourist spot on the Potomac River called National Harbor. He was arrested there after officers waited for him to return to the vehicle after parking and leaving. The report said Henry was not good with guns and explosives but as a driver opted to maim and murder using the stolen truck. He was recruited online, the report stated.

Henry, according to the article written by Kristine Phillips, is charged only with transporting the stolen U-Haul into Maryland. Court documents filed on Monday show a different story.

Authorities say Henry left his job in Germantown, Maryland on April 2 and drove around Washington looking for a vehicle large enough to inflict the most damage. He found the U-Haul van in Alexandria, Virginia, just outside of Washington, followed it to its storage location, and stole it.

Henry, according to the article, told investigators that he wanted to create "panic and chaos," and to garner as much media attention as possible. He settled for Dulles International Airport, where he arrived last Wednesday. There were no crowds at the airport then, so Henry, authorities said, got out of the van and tried to get through airport security. He was unsuccessful. He went back to the van and drove more than 30 miles to National Harbor in Maryland, where he waited for a larger crowd. Henry broke into a nearby boat and stayed there overnight, court records say. The following morning, police found the stolen U-Haul and were waiting for Henry. Police traced him through his car, a blue BMW he left at the same parking garage where he stole the van. He is scheduled for a detention hearing on Thursday.