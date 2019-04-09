Sinanan: PTSC not liable for injuries from bus theft

TRANSPORT Minister Rohan Sinanan says the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) is not accepting liability for injuries involving the theft of one of its buses in Chaguanas last November.

He was responding to a question in the Senate yesterday from Opposition Senator Wade Mark who asked whether PTSC provided any assistance to the individual injured by the bus.

Sinanan replied PTSC concluded its investigation into the larceny of the bus from its Chaguanas depot.

"The investigation has revealed that a third party is responsible for the breach resulting in the larceny. The PTSC is not liable for any third party claim arising out of the breach and is working with its legal team and its insurance brokers to resolve this serious matter. The PTSC is committed to finding an amicable (resolution)."

He added PTSC continued to be in touch with all relevant parties.

Mark asked if Sinanan would table the report in Parliament but Sinanan said he could not bring evidence until the matter was resolved.

Bharat Ramjeawan, 55, was charged with stealing the bus, and last month he was granted $150,00 bail in the Chaguanas magistrates’ court. The bus crashed into the home of Carla Rambally, at Cashew Gardens, after it was stolen from the PTSC compound in Chaguanas and medical reports of her injuries were included in the court matter. In addition to the robbery with aggravation charge, Ramjeawan is facing six counts of dangerous driving, three counts of failing to stop after an accident, three counts of failing to render aid, failing to stop as instructed by police and driving without a driver’s permit and valid insurance.