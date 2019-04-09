Prayers for the nation Hindus gather at Sando hill

DEVOTIONS: Hindus pray on Sunday night at the San Fernado Hill. PHOTO BY SEETA PERSAD

THERE is a need to call on the Devis (divine mothers in Hinduism) to protect TT whose people are suffering in many ways.

Princes Town-based pundit Sunil Seetahal made this point on Sunday evening as he spoke to more than 1,000 devotees who gathered at the San Fernando Hill for the second annual Nav Ratri Yagya.

“Many are victims of crime, many have addiction problems, many have turned to a life of crime and there are others who are caught in poverty or illness,” he said. There were long lines of people awaiting their turn to offer flowers to the murti (blessed statue) of Hindu deity Mother Durga.

“In our scripture it says Durga Maa resides on the hills and I chose the highest peak in the southland, San Fernando Hills, to glorify her,” Seetahal said. The divine mothers, he said always answer the prayer of her devotees. “We must come to the murti with pure devotion and beg for forgiveness of any sins, we must then pledge to live a good life and we must offer flowers to Mother Durga.”

The yagya (prayer session) was hosted by members of the Ganesh Utsav Foundation, led by former Petrotrin supervisor, pundit Shami Maharaj.

“We not only give the people an opportunity to do congregational worship but we also provide a hot meal for all who attend this nine-nights yagya,” Maharaj said. Former Chutney Soca Monarch Rikki Jai and former Nagar/Cola Cola Teen Talent winner Vijay Ramkissoon sang bhajans (religious songs) during the yagya.

After the nine nights of Nav Ratri is completed this Saturday, the murti of Mother Durga will be submerged in the sea off Sunset Cove in La Romaine.