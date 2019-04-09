Palo Seco students go ‘into orbit’

FIVE students from the Palo Seco Secondary School will make history when they represent TT at the First Lego League World Festival in Detroit, Michigan, later this month.

The students – Alexya Singh, Marcus Joseph, Terissa Sylvester, Isaiah Hudlin and Daniella Murray – are the first representatives from the English-speaking Caribbean to participate in this world festival.

They will come up against students from over 80 countries, in the competition, scheduled for April 24 to 27. Accompanying the students will be coach Avril Sooklal.

The Palo Seco Secondary School’s Robotics Club, MUSK-A -TEERS, was selected after winning the First Lego League TT National Championship, titled Into Orbit, on March 23.

This contest, organised by the National Institute of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (NIHERST) Innovation Department is aimed at promoting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Shell TT will cover travel and accommodation costs for the team and coach.

NIHERST said, “TT is blazing a trail as the first country to host this programme and event in the English-speaking Caribbean aimed at engaging children in playful and meaningful learning while helping them discover fun in science and technology.’’

It said the objective is to challenge children to think like scientists and engineers.

In addition to taking the top spot, the MUSK-A-TEERS also won the Robot Performance category from among the 19 schools which participated in the local leg of the competition.

Success in not new to the team. In the 2017-2018 competition they won the Robot Performance category as well as the Project Award for Innovative Solution. In the 2016-2017 competition the team copped the Robot Award for Strategy and Innovation.

Principal Davanand Sinanan said he was extremely proud of the students and their teachers, who spent long hours after school preparing the children.

“At Palo Seco Secondary I do not get students who achieve 80 and 90 per cent in the dreaded Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exams. I get students who get 40 per cent and 50 per cent, and those are the students I am working with, but our teachers are committed.

“My students had to build a robot with Lego blocks and the robot had to perform a challenge the organisers of the competition determined. Part of the challenge was for the robot to perform in a space environment.

"It was mind-blowing when I heard what my children were doing. They exceeded my expectations, going up against Form Six students from among the prestige schools and coming out overall winners. We often hear complaints about graduates' inability to become critical thinkers, to innovate, create. My students were able to apply the knowledge in terms of innovating and creating.’’

The students are scheduled to leave in the next week.