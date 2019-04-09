North water should be back in 2 days

Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte says the water supply to areas in north Trinidad serviced by the Caroni Water Treatment Plant should resume in a couple of days.

He was responding to an urgent question in the Senate yesterday from Opposition Senator Wade Mark, who asked about urgent measures to mitigate the partial shutdown of the plant.

Le Hunte said owing to work at the Curepe Interchange, and because of required maintenance, the plant was partially shut down. He reported the regular supply of 60-65 million gallons of water per day had been reduced to 15 million gallons, and this was sent to south Trinidad. The major places affected would be in north Trinidad and notices have been sent out to affected areas.

"We apologise, but it was something that could not have been prevented."

He said the Water and Sewerage Authority has an emergency plan in place during these times with priority given to hospitals, government offices, the sick and the elderly, and a lot of truckborne water was provided.

Le Hunte reported at 6.05 am on April 8 the plant was restored with water for southwest Trinidad and then north Trinidad's was restored the following day.

He reiterated the country was facing a harsh dry season.