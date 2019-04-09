Nestle pumps $80k in Rotary Club Games

President of TT Olympic Committee Brian Lewis,left, shares a light moment with co-ordinator of the Milo Games Kelvin Nancoo, during the launch of the 31st annual Rotary Club of Port of Spain District Games, at Fitzblackman Drive, Woodbrook, yesterday.

NESTLE has pumped $80,000 towards the 2019 Rotary Club of Port of Spain District Games, which will take place at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on April 25.

The 31st annual Port of Spain District Games for primary schools in Port of Spain and environs, was launched yesterday at Goodwill Industries, Woodbrook.

Nestle is the title sponsor for this year’s games and according to its business executive officer Raymond Wallace, “Sponsorship of these Games is in keeping with our company’s global commitment to help 50 million children live more healthily by 2030.”

Wallace continued, “At Nestle, we have one simple, yet broad purpose – to enhance quality of life and contribute to a healthier future. We believe that, as the leader and expert in nutrition, we must play a major role in enabling healthier lifestyles across TT and the Caribbean region.”

According to Wallace, “We will continue to invest in sport development programmes and targeted sponsorship activities, like this one, to improve the lives of our youth and by extension the nation.”

Over 800 students from 80 primary schools are expected to feature in this year’s event, which is the final track and field meet within the Port of Spain district.

There will also be races for special needs and differently-abled students.

“Many Rotary Games athletes have gone on to represent TT at several regional and international athletic events like the Pan American Games and the Olympics,” said Wallace. “Nestle is committed and looks forward to continuing to be a part of those stories.”

Among those who participated at the Rotary Games were 2018 Commonwealth Games 200-metre women’s champ Michelle-Lee Ahye and 2013 World Championship 400m hurdles winner Jehue Gordon.

Wallace mentioned his company’s sponsorship of the Kelvin Nancoo primary school games and the Milo Football Skills tournament (in TT, Barbados and Guyana).

With regards to the Skills tournament, Wallace said, “In 2019 (it) will evolve into the Milo Champions Cup. This is a football competition where each nation, in which Milo operates across the globe, will have the opportunity to send a team to represent their country at the first-ever Milo World Soccer tournament to be hosted in July in China.”

Also speaking at the launch were president of the TT Olympic Committee (TTOC) Brian Lewis, Massy representative Adele Rose, Port of Spain and Environs school supervisor Simone Hayes-Noel and Rotary Club of Port of Spain Club past president Howard Sabga.