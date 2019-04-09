Morvant man killed while playing football

File photo

A 45-year-old Morvant man was killed last night while playing football in the parking lot of the apartment complex where he lived.

Police said Andie Simon was at the Las Alturas Housing Development, when a car slowed down and two men came out and shot him several times before escaping.

Residents heard the gunfire and saw Simon bleeding on the ground.

They took him to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide investigators went to the scene and found four spent shells.

Police said Simon was originally from Enterprise, Chaguanas, but moved to Morvant ten years ago.