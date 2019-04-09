Mark: ‘We will not bullied’

Wade Mark Photo: Ayanna Kinsale

OPPOSITION Senator Wade Mark has responded to Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi's statement that this country will be blacklisted if the Non-Profit Organisations Bill is not passed by saying the Opposition will not be "bullied" into passing the law.

He was contributing to debate on the bill in the Senate yesterday.

"This bill is disproportionate, draconian, punitive and in many respects unconstitutional."

He said the Attorney General and the Government have a practice of bringing legislation at the last minute and saying it was (called for by the) Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the country will be blacklisted without giving adequate time to consider the bill and for consultation.

"We, the UNC, will not rubberstamp legislation."

Mark cautioned the forfeiture aspect of the bill could have the State interfering with the property rights of non-profit organisations without due process and could also determine who property will be given to.

"That is unconstitutional, it is unlawful, and we don't support it."

He also said the Financial Intelligence Unit should not regulate non-profit organisations, as this was a conflict of interest with its investigative duties.

He said hundreds of non-profit organisations were not consulted on the bill and there should be "no legislation without consultation."

It was not possible to fix the legislation, he argued, calling on the Government to withdraw it and predicting that if the law is passed, it will be taken to the courts because it is unconstitutional. He slammed the bill as an attempt to kidnap, hijack and control non-profit organisations and said FATF was being used as a cover for a "heinous crime."

"We will not be bullied by an international organisation and not forced under duress and by fear and deadlines to sell out and subvert and compromise rights and freedoms of the citizens of this republic."