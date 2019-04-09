Jamaica’s Gregg, Dawes cop Rally Trinidad 2019

Jamaican duo, Kyle Gregg and Marcia Dawes compete with their Evolution IX, on Sunday, at this yesr's Rally Trinidad, in Couva.

JAMAICAN duo, Kyle Gregg and Marcia Dawes dethroned local favourites Ryan and Scott Pinheiro as the new overall champions of Rally Trinidad, following the Jack and Jill finale to the three-day event in Couva, on Sunday.

Gregg and Dawes – his Mitsubishi Evolution IX co-driver – clocked one hour, seven minutes and 33.13 seconds for a comfortable win in both Group N and overall.

"We did a fantastic event. All in all, we didn't really expect to win," Gregg said after the race. "The local knowledge was a main factor (in our expectations). We just kept it on the road and kept a steady pace, and it resulted in a win in Rally Trinidad 2019."

Dawes said they took their position and maintained focus for the win.

"Our plan was to come, start the day, see how we test against the other guys," Dawes noted.

"And from there, we just decided what we're going to do. If we can keep pace, then obviously, we will try and go for the win, which we did."

The Pinheiros were tipped to win the event from the start, but a tumble onto a belly-up landing, caused them to lose precious time and resources. Yet despite cause for concern, the Pinheiros still found themselves back into the race,on Sunday, and managed to claim the Group A win, clocking 1:10:57.35.

TT's Craig Sumair and Simon Rodriguez, with another Evolution IX, finished Group N and overall runners-up in 1:09:12.17, followed by Suriname's Radj Pershad and TT's Schuravi Maillian, who clocked 1:11:42.77 for third place in their Subaru STI – with both results also standing as second and third in the Group N.

Trailing the Pinheiros in Group A were Gobin Mahadeo/Chris Ackee and Matthew Russell/Brian Bhagwandass, all locals, for second and third, respectively.

Following the event, special awards were given to the top fastest foreign competitor, which Gregg and Dawes won; the fastest local competitor, Stuart Johnson and Scott Sheppard; and the Spirit of Rally award, given to Lee Vaz and Andrew Graham. The various stages were held at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, Bronte, Cedar Hill, and the closing Jack and Jill course.