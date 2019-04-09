Gasparillo man shot while playing cards

A Gasparillo man is fighting for his life after he was shot while playing a game of cards.

Keron Williamson, 35 was shot twice in the lower back.

Police said about 10 pm on Monday, Williamson was sitting in front of his house playing cards with friends when a man wearing a black hoodie and with a bandana covering his face approached the group and began shooting. The gunman then ran away.

Williamson was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he had emergency surgery. Medical sources said he is in a critical condition.

Several people were questioned. Police said no motive for the shooting has been determined.

Gasparillo police are investigating.