Four in court for gang activities, drug trafficking

Four men appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate this afternoon charged with being involved in gang-related activities and drug trafficking after they were arrested last November.

The men – Dwayne Thomas, Ricardo Harewood, Wayne Havelock and Crighton Johnson – appeared before senior magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle in the Port of Spain Magistrates' Eighth Court.

The four were jointly charged with trafficking marijuana, while each was charged individually for knowingly providing support to a gang leader to traffick marijuana.

Thomas was charged for initiating, organising and financing gang activities, which included trafficking marijuana.

All charges were laid indictably and none of the accused were called to plead.

Thomas' attorney Ian Brooks raised questions on the charges relating to gang activity and his client's role as a purported gang member, saying there were no indications of gang activity to support the charge in the summary of evidence.

The police prosecutor contended that "brief remarks" were made that indicated gang involvement and said while it was not explicitly stated, there were details to support this charge.

The evidence included two large barrels and several bags containing marijuana, with an estimated street value of $1,008,000.

Prosecution objected to bail, but Brooks said his client was a known businessman and all his matters after 2015 had been dismissed, though he admitted there was still a matter of possession of ammunition before the court.

The men were granted a total of $3.8 million bail with surety.

They were escorted to court under heavy guard by police and members of the Special Operations Response Team.