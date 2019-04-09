Fisherfolk VP wants frequent patrols Scepticism over impact of two interceptors

A refurbished Coast Guard interceptor at Charlotteville’s jetty last Wednesday morning. PHOTO BY DAVID REID

VICE president of the All Tobago Fisherfolk Association Curtis Douglas, although pleased with the two refurbished interceptors in Tobago East and West, is concerned the vessels will not be effectively utilised by the Coast Guard.

Last Wednesday, Minister of National Security Stuart Young officially launched the interceptors in Charlottesville and Scarborough. Young said the vessels were given to fulfil a promise towards strengthening Tobago’s coastal borders. The minister also addressed linking all registered fishermen's GPS to the Coast Guard, to aid in search and rescue if they get lost or encounter any other problems at sea.

Speaking to Newsday on Thursday, Douglas said previously the Coast Guard would rarely do patrols when there was only one interceptor available. He said even though there are two interceptors now, he does not feel fishermen can feel safe from piracy and depend on Coast Guard in the event of an emergency.

He said, “Most times we have the vessel and the men would complain about not having the diesel to do the patrols. I hope this is not the case (now). I hope we are really going to get the assistance when all these pirates enter our waters and we make complaints; the Coast Guard can go out and take action by apprehending the culprits. I also hope when we have missing fishermen they can do thorough patrols and serious monitoring. I hope that the vessels would serve the purpose it was brought to Tobago for.”

Addressing Young’s plans to introduce GPS system for all registered fishermen, Douglas said Tobago had already engaged in plans to outfit all vessels with GPS.

He added, “We had a programme with the previous government where we were trying to outfit all fishermen with GPS and this new administration had closed it down. Now here they are saying that all fishermen need GPS. We were already far with the programme where we were working alongside Coast Guard and MET office so that fisherman could be tracked. This is old news. The same people who closed down the programme are now calling on fishermen to get GPS.”

Douglas implored the Coast Guard to take their jobs seriously as lives are dependent on them.

“Also the minister needs to remember GPS cannot save a fisherman’s life from a pirate nor can it protect our borders. What we need is to focus on strengthening patrols, monitor and secure our border lines. GPS can do so much but security,” Douglas continued.

The fisherfolk official also called on Young to give Tobagonians an update on an investigation into an interceptor – then the island's sole patrol vessel – which sank in 2017, near the north coast. Newsday understands that poor maintenance caused the vessel to sink.

For almost two years, Tobago was without its own interceptor and patrols were made frequently by a vessel from Trinidad.

“They keep saying 'further investigations' which means it might take 20 years before a response from that can be given. We will still be waiting for that report,” he said.