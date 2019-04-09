Enforce jaywalking law, says road safety advocate

Pedestrians crossing at South Quay on Carnival Tuesday. FILE PHOTO

President of the TT Road Safety Council Stan Huggins is calling on Government to implement the jaywalking law to stem the increase of deaths on the nation's roads. Huggins said TT does not need two branches to manage road traffic – the police and Works and Transport Ministry – and should be managed by a traffic control authority. He said managing traffic should be left to traffic wardens.

He said the traffic wardens' authority should not be usurped when they were the ones who were taught road traffic laws.

Huggins said there was a need to reimplement road safety in schools, adding that education was the key to road safety. "We live in ignorance and we, as human beings, are the problem on the roads."