COP puts citizens first

CONGRESS of the People (COP) leader Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan wants to put the citizen at the centre of politics and dilute the power of the prime minister, she told a re-launch of the party at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya on Sunday.

She listed several proposals to make the political system more accountable to citizens and to improve engagement in politics and their lives in general.

Regarding lifestyle, Seepersad-Bachan considered aloud the idea of a six-hour work day, saying this might actually increase productivity and worker morale, while letting parents get home to spend more time with their children. She also suggested a recognition for non-waged forms of labour such as parenting and activities in the community. Another means of rebuilding the social fabric was by the input of religious organisations who could also help the country’s morale decline. National youth service would teach the young skills and entrepreneurship, she suggested. Single mother can be helped with home-based agriculture.

Regarding public administration, she suggested the country be run on a 50 year development plan rather than the usual short-term plans that correspond to the five year general election cycle. Planning should not be done in silos but by considering inter-ministerial linkages such as trade and tourism. Further she abhorred the plantation economy of TT selling its raw commodities, which she said this country’s oil sector was now reduced to, when in fact rather than Petrotrin’s refinery being closed, it should have been expanded to create more products.

Seepersad-Bachan suggested several changes to the electoral system by way of constitutional reform. Rather than Parliament’s current focus on civil asset forfeiture they should instead bring campaign finance reform to hold parties accountable, she urged.

Seepersad-Bachan urged that no more than five elected MPs be appointed to Cabinet, so most MPs would be left free to stand up to the Cabinet and to better serve their constituents.

While MPs could be elected under the existing Westminster system, she urged senators be appointed by proportional representation. A Government should consist of no more than 15 ministries, to reduce waste and duplication, Seepersad-Bachan urged. She wants a councillor’s role to be spelt out as to lift the spirit of a community and promote citizen engagement. Seepersad-Bachan hoped governments would commit to principles good governance such as by sharing information, as she chided the Government’s refusal to reveal the Mc Kinsey Report on Petrotrin and lamented that activist Afra Raymond had to hire lawyers to go to court to seek details of the Government’s proposed Sandals Resort.

Those present included former COP leader Winston Dookeran, former COP MPs Dr Lincoln Douglas and Rodger Samuel, former Senate president Tim Hamel-Smith, activist Wendell Eversley, plus People's National Movement (PNM) former leading lights former Port of Spain Mayor Louis Lee Sing, former trade minister Mariano Browne and businessman Harry Ragoonanan.