Charles awaits report on schoolboy with hip injury

The St Mary's Anglican Standard four student awaiting surgery for broken hip after allegedly being beaten by other students.

Kinnesha George-Harry

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary and Secretary of Education, Innovation and Energy, Kelvin Charles is currently awaiting a written report on the circumstances which led to a Standard Four student allegedly being beaten and suffering a broken hip.

The St Mary's Anglican student said he was beaten by a group of boys on March 1 but did not tell anyone about the beating or the pain he was in. A teacher eventually noticed her son limping prodigiously and the the boy was carried to Scarborough Hospital on March 20 and transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.

It was at the hospital he told his mother how his hip was injured.

Speaking with Newsday last Thursday, Charles said he was only made aware of the matter.

“I am advised that two boys were involved in a fracas outside the school compound in a neighbour’s yard. It escalated to the point where one child was injured, both were from the school. I am awaiting a written report from the Principal and schools’ supervisor,” he said.

Speaking from her son’s hospital bedside in Mt Hope, Robley, of Scarborough, said it hurt to see her son in so much pain. The matter has been reported to the Scarborough Police.

Robley is calling for parents to be held accountable for their children's actions.