Campbell wins Women's Tour of Thailand second stage

TT elite cyclist Teniel Campbell, representing the UCI World Cycling Centre women's team crosses the finish line yesterday, winning the second stage race in the Tour of Thailand.

NATIONAL elite cyclist Teniel Campbell, representing UCI Women's World Cycling Centre (WCC) team, added another phenomenal feat to an already impressive list of achievements, when she won the second stage of the three-day 2019 Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s Cup Women's Tour of Thailand, yesterday.

The 21-year-old CAC road race gold medallist smiled and crossed her forearms after crossing the finish line in first to pick up 16 more precious UCI points, taking her total to 52. She clocked one hour, 19 minutes after the 67km distance for her first victory this season.

Campbell's Swiss team-mate Marlen Reusser placed second, giving team WCC a massive boost heading into today's final stage. Thi Thi Nguyen of Vietnam took third spot.

Campbell, in the first stage on Monday, finished third and earned eight points, over the 97 km journey. That stage was won by home-town favourite Jutatip Maneephan, who remains with a three-point advantage over Campbell and five points over Yumi Kajihara of Japan.

The third and final stage will take place this morning in Chiang Mai, Thailand, over a 83.80km distance.