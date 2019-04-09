Campbell 3rd in opening leg in Thailand

Teniel Campbell

TTO road cycling sensation Teniel Campbell yesterday impressed with a third place finish in the first stage of the Princess Maha Chackri Sirindhorn’s Cup Women’s Tour of Thailand.

Campbell, 21, representing Switzerland-based Team World Cycling Centre (WCC) – an elite coaching and training centre recognised by the International Olympic Committee – closed the road race in two hours, 18 minutes and 50 seconds, ten seconds behind the winner, Thailand’s Jutatip Maneephan, and seven seconds behind Yumi Kajihara of Japan. Valeriya Kononenko of Ukraine and Argiro Milaki of Greece rounded off the top five finishers.

Campbell, a CAC road race gold medallist, continued her progress against world class opponents as the latest result followed three weeks after her fifth place finish at the 2019 Danilith Nokere Koerse voor Dames in Belgium, her best result with the UCI WCC team.

It was a race WCC team sports director Adam Szabó said Campbell could have done even better. “Teniel could have won the sprint in Belgium if she had done more of this kind of racing,” Szabó was quoted on UCI.org as saying.

The next stage of the Women’s Tour of Thailand will take place today and will conclude with the third stage and final classification tomorrow.

Team WCC finished third overall in the Women’s Tour of Thailand last year and will be seeking a similar result.