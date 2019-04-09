Bhoe questions Gypsy on NCC

NCC chairman Winston "Gypsy" Peters dances with a dame lorraine at a regional Carnival committee event, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Feburary 15. FILE PHOTO

CARONI Central MP Dr Bhoe Tewarie will question his former cabinet colleague Winston "Gypsy" Peters when the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meets with officials from the National Carnival Commission (NCC) on Wednesday at 10.30 am, Tower D of the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre. Tewarie is chairman of the PAC while Peters is the NCC's chairman. Both men served in former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar's cabinet.

The PAC will examine the NCC's expenditure and internal controls from 2010 to 2018. Committee on Public Administration and Appropriations holds a public hearing with officials from the Tobago House of Assembly at 2.30 pm at Tower D. During this hearing, the committee will examine the expenditure and internal controls of the THA for fiscal 2018/2019.