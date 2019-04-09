Bail for man charged with stealing police SUV

A CLAXTON Bay man appeared in court yesterday charged with stealing a marked police SUV last week. Jadhi Williams was granted $100,000 bail in the San Fernando Magistrates' Court on four charges, one of them relating to the police vehicle which was reportedly stolen last Wednesday.

Williams told magistrate Jo-Anne Connor he was beaten by police after his arrest. The magistrate allowed him an alternative cash bail of $30,000 on the charges, including one that on the Solomon Hochoy Highway, he stole a Toyota RAV 4 valued $350,000, the property of the TT Police Service.

The charge stemmed from an incident in which PCs Rocky Mohammed and Alvin Vincent parked the SUV and were walking towards two vehicles involved in an accident. They looked back and saw the SUV being driven away. It was later found abandoned at Old Train Line in St Margaret's Village.

With his head bandaged, Williams stood in the docks while Connor read three other charges that he stole cell phones belonging to Mohammed and Vincent, valued $2,700.

Court prosecutor Cleyon Seedan told Connor that Williams has several previous convictions and was out on bail for an offence when he allegedly committed the acts which led to him being in court yesterday.

Asked about the bandage on his head, Williams told Connor he suffers from seizures and recently came out of hospital for a chop wound to the head.

Magistrate Connor told Williams that as a condition of bail, he must report to the St Margaret's Police Station once a week. He was not represented by an attorney. Williams was ordered to return to court on May 6.