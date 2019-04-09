Assemblyman supports Tobago airport plans

Clarence Jacob, Assemblyman for Canaan/Bon Accord.

ASSEMBLYMAN Clarence Jacob has voiced his support for the proposed construction of a new terminal building at the ANR Robinson International Airport.

In a media release yesterday, Jacob, representative for Canaan/Bon-Accord and Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Secretary of Settlements, Urban Renewal and Public Utilities, said that as area representative, he supports development of the Canaan- Bon Accord/Crown Point area and by extension the overall growth and development of Tobago.

“It must be noted I am also fully aware that Tobago, for a very long time, has been in need of an upgraded airport and I must commend the current PNM-led Government for leading the way, in ensuring that this project is finally under way.

“Notwithstanding this, as area representative, I also would like to ensure that my constituents are treated fairly, respectfully and with great care,” it read.

During last Friday’s public consultation held by the National Infrastructure Development Company (NIDCO) at Rovanel’s Resort in Bon Accord, Jacob questioned the relocation process and asked for more time for the move, be­fore the com­pul­so­ry ac­qui­si­tion of the prop­er­ties in the area.

“The Chief Secretary is very understanding of my concern for my constituents,” he said, “and continues to reinforce his commitment to ensure that as Tobagonians, the residents are treated fairly and respectfully.”

He said the Chief Secretary had also assured him that on the basis of recent social surveys in the area, the THA can now identify suitable options for relocation as part of a compensation policy of various options.

“This is a very difficult and unsettling time for the residents,” he added. “The Chief Secretary and I will continue to work even more closely with new project manager NIDCO, to ensure that this project is handled with the required sensitivity and care.”