ASATT, NAAA collect nearly $2m for Carifta

From left to right, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Sport, Farouk Hosein, and minister of sport Shamfa Cudjoe, present a dummy cheque to Lindsay Gillette, president of the Amateur Swimming Association of TT, and Anthony Creed, executive manager at SporTT. Photo courtesy Ministry of Sport.

THE National Association of Athletics Administrations of TT (NAAATT) and the Amateur Swimming Association of TT (ASATT) were given cheques totalling $1,966,551.55 by the Ministry of Sport to assist some 155 athletes, who will compete at the Carifta Championships in the Cayman Islands and Barbados this month.

The NAAATT has 55 athletes and 22 officials registered for the Carifta Under-17 and Under-21 events. They leave on April 18 and return April 24.

Meanwhile, ASATT will have 100 athletes – 54 water polo players and 46 swimmers – competing in two phases. The water polo team will compete from April 12-14, and the swimmers from April 20-23.

The funds were presented by Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe and permanent secretary Farook Hosein to the respective associations’ representatives last Friday at the ministry’s head office in St Clair.