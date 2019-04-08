Young: 290 girls reported missing since 2018

Minister of National Security Stuart Young.

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young has reported that from January 2018-January 2019 a total of 290 girls under 17 have been reported missing, and two of them were victims of human trafficking.

He was responding to a question in the House yesterday and quoting information from the Police and the Counter Trafficking Unit.

He said 260 were reported missing for 2018, including one report for an unaccompanied Venezuelan minor, and 30 for January 2019.

Young reported 266 of the girls were extracted for the period: 243 in 2018 and 23 for January 2019.

He said the Victim and Witness Support Unit is responsible for providing support to the families of people reported missing, and explained once a referral is made, officers contact the parents or guardians and arrange for an assessment to be done so the appropriate intervention can be tailored regarding counselling and required support.

Young reported for the period, the families of seven girls were referred to the unit and support and counselling provided to the affected family members. He said during the same period each of the seven girls who returned home received a minimum of two counselling sessions.

"All girls were reported to have gone to the home of a friend or relative during the period they were missing," he told the House.

He said the vast majority of girls who had gone missing have been returned and have been reported to have gone to the homes of families, friends or other relatives.

Oropouche West MP Vidia Gayadeen-Gopeesingh asked if anyone had been held over the two girls who were victims of human trafficking, and Young replied that he would get that information.

Gayadeen-Gopeesingh also asked about the status of 19 Spanish-speaking sex-trafficking victims who were rescued in various raids in February.

Young said the girls remained in a safe house, the police investigation was still ongoing and a number of charges have been laid against people, including some non-nationals.

He added, "It is being taken very seriously."

He said all the girls who wanted to communicate with their families in Venezuela have been accommodated. The girls continue to receive necessary counselling, he said, in addition to "provision of safe elements and a safe environment."