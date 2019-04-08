Volney backs seizure bill

Former People's Partnership justice minister Herbert Volney. FILE PHOTO

FORMER People’s Partnership justice minister Herbert Volney is calling for the Civil Asset Recovery and Management and Unexplained Wealth Bill 2019 to be passed in the House of Representatives.

In a post on his Facebook page, Volney said as a retired judge and legislator, he urges all good and law abiding citizens to support the bill “to provide the judicial and administrative structures to confiscate ill gotten gains.” He recalled that in 2000, the then United National Congress (UNC) administration enacted the Proceeds of Crime Act.

“If you are a nuts vendor, then tell me how are you driving an E Class Benz,” Volney asked. He also asked how could a government minister be driving a Range Rover and living in a palatial mansion. “Explain how you could build a mansion on the sale of pumpkin and dasheen bush.”

Volney said the bill provides “guarded procedures to kick start the accountability process in hauling those with unexplainable wealth before the courts, to say why their property should not be treated as the proceeds of crime and thus forfeited to the State.”

He was certain that 90 per cent of the population supports the legislation. But Volney added, “UNC operatives in the House of Representatives are opposed to it.” Volney called on the 90 per cent to speak out now and encourage government to pass the measure.

He added, “It would be a shocking reflection of political hypocrisy if the Opposition fails to support this bill.”