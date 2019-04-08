Venezuelan bodybuilder walks off stage Drama at 2nd annual Tobago competition

Stephan Maxwell was named men's bodybuilding overall champion. PHOTO BY DAVID REID

TRINIDADIANS BRANDON Francis and Stephan Maxwell took the top titles in a controversial finish to the 2nd annual Tobago Bodybuilding competition at the Bishop's High School, Scarborough. Francis was crowned King bodybuilder and Maxwell won the men’s bodybuilding overall champion.

The competition was off to a late start as many of Trinidad athletes took the ferry which came in at 8 pm. Others arrived late on standby flights to Tobago.

Newsday understands 34 athletes registered to compete but only 30 took the stage. Four first-time bodybuilders got nervous and forfeited.

There was drama in the over 80kg division with the crowd displeased about the judge’s decision to award Maxwell the first prize. The crowd erupted into boos as favourite Angel Miguel Hernandez of Venezuela was placed third.

Visibly upset, Hernandez walked off the stage without collecting his third place medal and cash reward. He was eventually disqualified from the competition and the fourth placed Nigel Gorins from Trinidad was bumped up to third spot. Seeking to calm the crowd, Susanna Hadad, the president of the TT Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, eventually went on stage to explain the judging criteria.

She explained to Newsday on Sunday, "It is bodybuilding we were looking for. The first criteria is symmetry. The athlete is off. He is not aesthetically pleasing – one side of his chest is smaller than the other side. There was one blemish – a tattoo. A scar is (also) considered a blemish. Long ago the routine never used to be judged, it used to be just for entertainment. But recently, the IFBB (International Federation of BodyBuilding and Fitness) said you are now going to judge the athlete's physique in the mandatory (poses) and the routine. If you have a fantastic body and do not present it, you are going to lose points."

Although still unhappy with her explanation, the event proceeded.

The show’s highlight was the battle between national junior champion Haron Henry and 2018 Tobago champ Kern Perry. Henry impressed the judges enough to snatch the Tobago crown from his rival.

The showdown to determine king bodybuilder in the men’s physique category was a tough fight and a close call between national senior champion Francis and newly crowned Tobago winner Henry.

There was little to separate the two but Francis prevailed to take the trophy and prize money for top male bodybuilder in the competition.

Brent Benjamin from Trinidad captured the men’s physique novice title followed by Tobago’s Elvin Baynes and Andel Primus in second and third.

During the event, Akil Melville, Andell Primus and Natalie Alfred stood out in novice category. They competed against experienced athletes and were the audience’s favourites.

For the men’s bodybuilding champion overall for 2019, Maxwell beat Damian George into second place.

In the under 80kg category, Damian George of Trinidad topped the three-member field.

There were three competitors in the Best Female Physique category, including defending champ Gisele Sergeant, Angela Campbell and Natalie Alfred. Sergeant was given a tough challenge from Campbell but retained her title. There were no Trinidad competitors in this category.

Sergeant went on to win Best Female Athlete in a match-up against Abeni Procopr, champ of the Women’s Physique. Akenke Oliver of Trinidad won the Women’s Bikini title.

The overall female winner, chosen by the audience, went to Sergeant.

Organiser of the event Kelton Thomas told Newsday he was pleased with the turnout of the event.

He said, “The event was a success. We had a lot more patrons and participants from Tobago than from Trinidad. Judging by the success of the event for a second year I am pleading to Tobagonians to come out and sponsor the event. We had a lot of novices at the event and we only expect the event to grow after this. This sport is one of longevity and if they continue to train hard they can reach far as international standard.”

Thomas said he was pleased to see “a good battle” against some of the island’s best bodybuilders.

“It is nerve-wrecking to take the stage in such a competition to compete – not everyone can handle that – but it’s something, once they are determined to grow from, they will overcome,” he said.