PM: Minister getting $100m compensation is ‘UNC gossip’

Dr Keith Rowley

THE PRIME Minister has dismissed an allegation that a minister received $100 million compensation for the recently acquired Kay Donna drive-in cinema.

He was responding to a question in the House on Monday from Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee about "recent reports swirling in the public sphere" that a minister who is a majority shareholder at the cinema received some $100 million for his portion of the property. He asked the unnamed minister to confirm or deny the sum and for the Prime Minister to provide the House with the details of the actual sum the minister received.

Dr Rowley replied: "Parliament time is very valuable, and I do not propose to spend any of it responding to rumour and gossip and mischief under the guise of reports 'swirling in the public sphere.' I know of no 'swirling report,' I don't know what public sphere he is talking about, and I know of no minister who has received any money or any $100 million.

"This is just UNC gossip being brought to the Parliament."