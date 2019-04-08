PM: I can’t give time frame to release Smith report

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley PHOTO BY KERWIN PIERRE.

THE PRIME MINISTER says he cannot say when the report into former sport minister Darryl Smith will be released.

He was speaking during prime minister's questions on Monday. Naparima MP Rodney Charles requested an update on the Smith report, which was prepared by a committee appointed to investigate the dismissal of former sport minister Smith’s personal assistant, Carrie-Ann Moreau, and a settlement paid to her, and when it will be tabled in both Houses of Parliament.

Rowley replied: "As I said in this House before, the report which has been prepared is the subject of a legal challenge."

He said on the advice of the Attorney General's office and public service requirements the matter is being reviewed.

"And upon review and upon advice that it is appropriate to present that or any other report, it will be so done."

Charles asked for a time frame for the reviews to be finalised.

Rowley replied: "I am in no position to do that, because I am not in control of that situation."