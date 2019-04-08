PM: Flood mitigation being done across T’dad

Good Samaritans carry residents to safety in a boat at Greenvale Park, La Horquetta last October. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER

THE PRIME MINISTER says flood mitigation is being done not only in the Greenvale, La Horquetta area, but throughout Trinidad.

He was responding to a question in the House on Monday from Oropouche West MP Vidia Gayadeen-Gopeesingh, who asked, given his recent assurance to residents of Greenvale that flood mitigation work is to start, when similar work will start in south Trinidad to prevent devastating yearly flooding.

Dr Rowley said he did not tell the Greenvale residents when the work will begin.

"What I did was tour the advanced state of preparation to deal with improved hydraulic management around Greenvale, and I am pleased to announce that that work is very well advanced. And similar works, not only in Greenvale, but all over Trinidad."

He said if Gayadeen-Gopeesingh wanted to put the question to the appropriate minister, she would receive a comprehensive list of where works were going on apace to deal with flooding abatement for the rainy season.

Gayadeen-Gopeesingh asked if hydraulic management work had started in her community but Rowley responded that she should file the appropriate question to the appropriate minister for a detailed listing.