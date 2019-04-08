Pesticide importers encouraged to register products

Specialist medical officer in the Ministry of Health Dr David Ibeleme encouraged pesticide importers to register pesticide products that are safe for use in homes, restaurants and processing plants through the Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Control Board.

The board, under the Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Act, ensures that all pest control companies are inspected and licensed. The act addresses the efficacy of the chemicals, safety of humans and general protection of the environment.

Speaking at the last day of the Pest Management Association (PMATT) training session at the Chancellor Hotel, St Ann’s, on Saturday, Ibeleme said registering pesticide products will ensure pest control activity is done without endangering people or contaminating the food being produced.

Ibeleme said the industry provides a supportive role in vector control of pests that can otherwise cause illnesses and diseases. The ministry will continue to partner with the PMATT to ensure that pest-control issues are appropriately addressed, he said.

The board has also partnered with UWI to develop a certificate programme for training commercial pest-control operators so they can provide a better service.