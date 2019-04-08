PAC meets NCC on Carnival spending

Caroni Central MP Dr Bhoe Tewarie

CARONI Central MP Dr Bhoe Tewarie will question his former Cabinet colleague Winston "Gypsy" Peters when the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meets with members of the National Carnival Commission (NCC) on Tuesday. The meeting takes place at Tower D of the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre from 10.30 am.

The PAC will hold a public hearing to discuss the NCC's expenditure and internal controls from 2010 to 2018. The PAC is chaired by Tewarie. The NCC is chaired by Peters. They both served as members of the former Kamla Persad-Bissessar Cabinet.

On Wednesday, the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee meets with the Tobago House of Assembly's official to examin their expenditure and internal controls for fiscal 2018/2019 at 2.30 pm at Tower D.

On Friday, the Committee on Human Rights, Equality and Diversity continues its public inquiry into sexual harassment in the workplace at 10.30 am at Tower D.

The Senate sits on Tuesday at Tower D from 1.30 pm to debate the Non-Profit Organisations Bill, 2019.