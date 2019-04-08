MIC plant two on Seed of Greatness

MIC held off Seed of Greatness 2-1 on Saturday evening as action continued in the Sweet Sixteen Football League at the Ojoe Road Recreation Ground, Sangre Grande. After a goalless first half,

MIC came out hungry for goals and got two quick strikes from Ricardo John and Sean Bonval to put them ahead 2-0. MIC were in full control and could have went further ahead but squandered a number of opportunities. Seed of Greatness refused to give up and eventually pulled one back through a lightning counter-attack. Jerren Stephen, who collected the ball on the halfway line, played a defence-splitting pass to forward Tyreke Agard who took one touch before rifling a laser shot into the top left corner of the net. MIC did well to hold their nerve and the score to the final whistle to pick up the three points.

In the second match of the doubleheader, Futuristic FC shook off a poor first half performance to beat Generation Next 2-1. Goals from Brent Sam and Shaquille Bernard gave Futuristic FC a two-goal cushion in the second half to stun their opponents, who were dominating possession. Generation Next halved the deficit through Jade Allman but could not find the equaliser.

On Friday, Matura United hammered Arima Tigers 5-0 with Zavion Narvarro and Carlon Hughes notching a brace each and Keeda Woods also getting on the scoresheet.

In the other match that day, Athletico got past Manzanilla 3-1 courtesy a double from forward Jeron Jones and one from Nathan Julien.

Quash Trace destroyed Up Top 7-2 on Thursday in the most lopsided match so far, with Tarivous Boswell scoring the first hat-trick of the tournament. Also on target in the demolition were Elijah Parsons, Tabari Griffith and Brian Sequeau, who had a double.

Also Thursday, Bruce United swept aside Duranta 4-0 with Jamoul Francois, Jude Williams, Marq Pierre and Jamoul Francois on target.