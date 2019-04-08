Man to be charged over botched hit on ex-wife’s new boyfriend

A 35-year-old man who was wounded during a shooting in El Soccorro south on Friday, was arrested and questioned by police at St Clair Medical Centre after he allegedly orchestrated a "hit" on his ex-wife's boyfriend.

Police said the man, who tried to physically hold a Sangre Grande businessman in place while a hired hitman shot him, was also shot during the melee.

The hitman, realising he had shot the man who hired him, took his "boss" to the medical centre in his own Nissan Wingroad, which he abandoned in the hospital's car park.

Concerned staff called police to the hospital, where they examined the car, checked the registration plates and began looking for the hitman.

Police said the suspect regained consciousness on Saturday morning and was questioned today.

Newsday understands the businessman who was the intended victim was shot and wounded in the shoulder and is still being treated at another hospital.

His six-year-old daughter, who was in the back seat of the car in which the two men were shot, was unharmed.