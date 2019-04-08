Malick man arrested minutes after security guard’s robbery

A Malick man in his mid twenties was arrested minutes after the robbery of a Santa Cruz security guard earlier today.

Police said the security guard was assigned to the La Pastora Community Centre at around 1.30 am when a group of men entered the building, overpowered him and tied him up in his guard booth.

One of the bandits pointed a gun at him and ordered him to hand over all his valuables.

He gave them two Samsung cell phones, before one of the bandits pistol whipped him behind his head.

After the men left, the guard freed himself and called the police.

Members of the North Eastern Division Task Force and the Santa Cruz Police Station went to the scene and received a description of the bandits' cars.

They found the cars in Malick, Barataria, and saw a man matching the description of one of the suspects.

They searched him and found one of the security guard's phones in his pocket and another in the car.

He was arrested and is expected to be charged today.