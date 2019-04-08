Law assoc dissects bill

As parliamentary debate continues on the Civil Assets Recovery, Management and Unexplained Wealth Bill, the Law Association (LATT) has expressed concern that the pool of attorneys willing to represent accused people would be reduced as they adopt an “ultra-cautious approach” to accepting cases as they may also be open to legal action under the bill.

“Although it might be good public policy effectively to establish the legal profession as watchdogs against money laundering through the payment of fees, it would also have the important by-product of making attorneys ultra-cautious about accepting any brief and reduce the pool of attorneys willing to take on criminal defences.”The association said the “entire administration of justice" would be affected should that be allowed to take place, as accused people would be deprived of their right to legal representation.

In a comprehensive media statement yesterday which listed 35 points covering several sections of the proposed legislation, the LATT noted that subsections 7 (3) (a); (4), (5) and (6) would affect people not involved in criminal activity but who sold merchandise and provide services to suspects.“It is recommended that exceptions be crafted to cater for these situations.”

The LATT said Section 36, which deals with property restriction orders, may be in violation of the common law and the Constitution regarding a person’s right to be heard.It said the burden of proof should rest on the State, and not on the individual who, according to the bill, has to prove his or her property was not derived from criminal activity.