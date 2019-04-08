La Horquetta man arrested for mini mart robbery

A 24-year-old La Horquetta man was arrested last Tuesday in relation to a Santa Cruz mini-mart robbery last month.

He has yet to be charged.

Police said Cpls Ramkissoon, Walker and Dwarika of the Santa Cruz Criminal Investigations Division (CID), following up on inquiries, visited the man's home last Tuesday night. Using a search warrant, police searched his home and found some of the items from the mini-mart.